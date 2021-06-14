Patrik Schick Scores Wondergoal from Halfway Line, Breaks UEFA Euro Record | WATCH

Patrik Schick scored twice including a stunning effort from near the halfway line as Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0 at Hampden on Monday in their Group D opener at Euro 2020.

Schick scored his second goal from near the halfway line to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory over Scotland at the European Championship.

Scotland lost possession in their half and the ball fell to the Bayern Leverkusen forward. He spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and launched a curling shot that bounced into goal in the 52nd minute.

Someone just scored the goal of the tournament at the Euros! #SCOCZE pic.twitter.com/2vPM8zA5yA— Mokaya (@ekmokaya) June 14, 2021

UEFA says it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004.

In fact, Schick, who won the star of the match, is the first Czech player to score twice in a major tournament match since Tomas Rosicky in the 2006 World Cup.

A former Czech national team player Tomas Sivok told a match broadcaster after the match: “We asked each other here in the studio what he is doing? But then we saw the goalkeeper… It was an absolutely fantastic goal by Patrik Schick!"

! Patrik Schick with an effort that will go down in EURO history #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BqINLIPSMH — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Schick teammate on the pitch, Tomas Soucek is sure that Czech Republic already have the goal of the tournament.

“It’s clear we already have the goal of the tournament. No need to try to beat it," he said after the match.

Schick headed the Czechs in front before the break and then doubled the lead on 52 minutes with an incredible strike from just inside the Scotland half, condemning the hosts to defeat in their first match at a major finals in 23 years.

The result left the Czechs on three points, level at the top of Group D with England, who beat Croatia 1-0 on Sunday, while Scotland will already be feeling nervous about their prospects ahead of their next game against England on Friday when the Czechs face Croatia.

