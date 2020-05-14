FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Paul Pogba Can Become the Best Midfielder in the World, Feels Luke Shaw

Paul Pogba (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Luke Shaw said Paul Pogba is the toughest player to play against during Manchester United training sessions.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw feels teammate Paul Pogba has all the necessary qualities needed to become the best midfielder in the world. The Red Devils broke their bank to acquire the services of Pogba from Juventus in 2016 but the Frenchman has so far failed to live up to his price tag.

Shaw claimed Pogba is the toughest player to play against during Manchester United training sessions and he hardly relinquishes the ball. These attributes, along with a supreme passing range, make him one of the best midfielders in world football currently.

"Probably the hardest player to get the ball off is Paul. He's so big, strong, he's got quick feet. To be fair, he's got everything to be the best midfielder in the world," Shaw was quoted as saying by Manchester United's official website.

"You could ask any player in the team about that. I'd have to pick Paul as the toughest one to train against as well because it's so tough to get the ball off him -- he knows how to shield it away and he's also got the best quality to deliver shots and passes too."

It has been a frustrating season for Pogba as injuries have kept him out since December. Earlier, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had revealed the club is looking at the exciting prospect of playing Pogba alongside latest sensation Bruno Fernandes.

The two midfielders are highly regarded in world football currently and Solksjaer believes Pogba and Fernandes can play together without stepping on each other's foot.

