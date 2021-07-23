Paul Pogba Declines New Manchester United Offer of 50 Million Pounds, Leaning Closer to PSG Move

France midfielder Paul Pogba has declined a 50 million Pounds (Rs 512 Crores) contract from Manchester United and is most likely to head to Paris this summer. The Red Devils, who availed the services of Pogba in 2016, signed the French mid-fielder on a six-year contract, but he has failed to live up to the expectations of the price he was brought in, i.e., 89 million Pounds (Rs 911 Crores).

The midfielder has been inconsistent in his performances with United and has faced harsh criticism over the years. However, after a stellar performance in the recently concluded Euros 2020, Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) have offered United 45 Million Pounds (Rs 460 Crores) for the services of Pogba.

The 28-year-old French star has many of his friends in Paris and could be highly inclined to make a move to Ligue 1 as PSG have been overhauling their squad, bringing in the likes of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Euros 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan. Coach Mauricio Pochettino is eager to boost his squad with creativity and strengthen the defence and with Pogba’s inclusion, PSG could be unstoppable.

United risk losing Pogba for free next year when his contract runs out and would rather sell the player than receive nothing for the star player. United are willing to offer Pogba a new contract which would see him earn a staggering 350,000 Pounds per week (Rs 3.58 Crores). However, Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola have ignored the offer on the table and have been in contact with PSG over the days.

Pogba’s decision to leave United could be related to Manchester United losing the Europa League finals to Villareal on penalties.

Since joining Manchester United in 2016, Pogba has made 199 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 38 goals in all competitions. The 2018 World Cup winner’s inclusion in PSG could highly strengthen the mid-field, making their attack deadlier especially with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel di Maria upfront.

In what could be a major successful move for PSG, would be bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. The 36-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the Serie A giants after the Turin based club failed to win the league title and finished fourth on the table.

The rumours are growing stronger each day about Ronaldo’s stay at Juventus and there is a possibility of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner making a sensational move back to Manchester United this summer.

