Paul Pogba Injury Heaps Pressure on Manchester United Boss Solskjaer Ahead of Arsenal Match
Paul Pogba had made an injury return against Rochdale in the League Cup but hurt his ankle again during the match.
Paul Pogba is doubtful for Manchester United's match vs Arsenal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester: Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United's match against Arsenal, giving beleaguered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a fresh headache as he juggles his scant attacking resources.
The France midfielder hurt his ankle again in the League Cup match with Rochdale in midweek on his return to the side after not playing since late August.
Pogba played the whole game as United edged past the League One team on penalties after a 1-1 draw but he did not take a penalty and did not attend a team bonding dinner at Juan Mata's restaurant after the game.
Solskjaer revealed on Friday that his ankle knock was the reason he did not join his teammates.
"The situation is Paul finished the game, 90 minutes fantastically, but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen," said Solskjaer.
"So it was better for him not to go there with the team and he's in a race for Monday. He is a doubt, but that is the way it is."
Forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are also facing a battle to be fit for Monday's game at Old Trafford, with Solskjaer short of attacking options.
Martial is still trying to recover from a thigh injury sustained last month while Rashford limped off with a groin problem in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday.
If neither of those two makes it, Mason Greenwood will be in line to start his first Premier League game.
The 17-year-old has scored in each of United's past two home games, against Astana in the Europa League and then against Rochdale, so his manager would have no qualms about throwing him in against the Gunners.
"Mason has proven that when he is in the box, he's dangerous," said the Norwegian. "What has pleased me about him is that he doesn't turn down chances to finish.
"We have managed him as you can't just throw him in the deep end all the time. But he has proved in those games he is ready for it."
United are currently languishing in eighth spot in the Premier League with eight points from their six matches and only one league win in the past five.
It is not the start that United fans were hoping for, but Solskjaer said the team were making progress.
"I never said it was going to be easy this season," he said. "There are going to be bumps in the road, highs and lows. But when we lose a game, we have to trust ourselves and what we are doing.
"We have to keep our eyes on the prize and the principles we believe in. It is a team that is evolving and improving. There are no issues with the attitude, the work rate, the desire.
"You can see the boys want to impress, and want to do well."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?
- Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: Rain Stops Play