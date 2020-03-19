Paul Pogba Isn't Joining Juventus, Only Showing Support to French Teammate Blaise Matuidi

A recent clip of French footballer Paul Pogba training with a Juventus shirt on has left fans wondering whether the Manchester United mid-fielder was looking ahead to a 'club swap'.

Bringing all speculations to an end, Pogba has revealed that he wore the shirt to support his international teammate Blaise Matuidi, who tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

In the video posted on his Instagram handle, the France player can be seen performing several drills, along with Victor Lindelof.

While Pogba wore the Italian club's jersey to support Matuidi, Lindelof wore a Sampordia shirt to give a cheer to his Swedish teammate Albin Ekdal, who was also infected by the highly contagious virus.

Pogba wrote in the caption that his new training camp was called 'Quarantine PP Arena' and will be open 24/7.

He also mentioned that his Juventus jersey was bound to draw the attention of many but it was strictly "supporting" his friends and "nothing more".

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, United closed down their training base in Carrington and the players have been given practice plans and nutrition charts to follow through at their homes.

Pogba played for the English club last on Boxing Day and has been since recovering from an ankle injury. As his current contract with Manchester United concludes in 2021, the French player has been time and again linked with joining several other clubs.

But Pogba himself has maintained that he is yet to break ties with the Manchester club.