Paul Pogba Makes Classy Gesture After Wolves Fans Called Him 'Cheat'

Premier League giants Manchester United on Sunday secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Following their win over Wolves, Man United have now extended their unbeaten streak in away games to 28 matches in the top tier of England football. On Sunday afternoon, Mason Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 80th minute of the game as the Red Devils collected all three points. Greenwood’s second-half strike against Wolves created controversy with many claiming that goal should have been disallowed due to Paul Pogba’s challenge on Ruben Neves in the build-up.

Much to the home fans’ disbelief, even though Pogba caught Neves and failed in connecting with the ball, referee Mike Dean allowed the goal to stand. Moments after Greenwood’s goal, Neves was seen approaching the fourth official to show him the damage to his shin.

Following the incident, Wolves fans were heard chanting “cheat, cheat, cheat” as Pogba walked off the field after the full-time whistle. However, rather than giving a negative reaction to the fans’ chant, Pogba made a classy gesture and gifted his match jersey to a Wolves supporter.

Wolves fans chanting ‘cheat, cheat, cheat’ at Pogba. He then gifted his shirt to a Wolves fan and got a round of applause. #mufc #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/72F8F7IZ09— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 29, 2021

Neves also showed his dissent at the referee’s decision in the post-match press conference. “Everybody saw it. Everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings about refs and VAR but I don’t know why this happens," Nevas said after the match.

Pogba maintained his innocence after the match, claiming that he did not touch Neves.

Manchester United will next take on Newcastle on September 11 in a home match. And if the rumours in the British media are to be believed then Manchester United’s returning legend Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut in the Premier League with this game.

