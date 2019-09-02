Paul Pogba Out of European Championship Qualifiers with Ankle Injury
Paul Pogba will not play in France's European Championship qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.
Paul Pogba got injured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: An ankle injury is keeping Paul Pogba out of international duty with France, opening the door for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi to win his first cap.
Pogba was limping after playing 90 minutes in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday in the English Premier League.
France says he is out of the squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Albania on Saturday, and Andorra on Sept. 10.
United says "it remains unclear how serious his injury may be" ahead of an assessment. United next plays Leicester on Sept. 14.
France has called up the 20-year-old Guendouzi to replace Pogba. He's started all of Arsenal's four league games, and set up a goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.
France is level on nine points at the top of qualifying Group H with Turkey and Iceland.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- Your Paytm, Amazon Pay And PhonePe Wallet Will Work as Usual, till February 2020
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000