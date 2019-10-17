Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Paul Pogba Out of Manchester United's Clash With Liverpool, David de Gea Doubtful

Paul Pogba has not recovered fully from an ankle problem while David de Gea's injury on international duty makes him doubtful for Manchester United's clash vs Liverpool.

AFP

Updated:October 17, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Paul Pogba Out of Manchester United's Clash With Liverpool, David de Gea Doubtful
Manchester United are set to miss Paul Pogba vs Liverpool while David de Gea is a doubt as well. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted midfield star Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League clash with bitter rivals Liverpool while goalkeeper David De Gea is also a major injury doubt.

French World Cup winner Pogba, 26, has failed to recover from an ankle problem while De Gea was forced off in Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday.

"Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot so hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no."

On De Gea, the United manager added: "I think he'll be out."

United are currently struggling down in 12th place in the table ahead of Sunday's match at Old Trafford against leaders Liverpool.

They have just nine points, 15 behind Liverpool who boast a perfect record of 24 points from eight games.

