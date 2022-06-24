Paul Pogba Reportedly Set to Reunite with Serie A's Juventus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set to make a return to Italian club Juventus in the coming days. According to multiple reports, Pogba will rejoin Juventus when his contract with Manchester United comes to an end in June. For the second time in his career, Pogba is set to join Juventus on a free transfer.

The World Cup-winning French midfielder is set to return to The Old Lady six years after leaving Juventus for Manchester United for a then-world-record £89.3 million.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid were also reportedly in the race to rope in Pogba but Juventus eventually emerged triumphant.

Reports have emerged that the contract between Juventus and Pogba is ready to be signed once the player returns from his summer holiday. According to media reports, the deal is expected to be officially announced within the fortnight.

Pogba had earlier pointed out that The Red Devils offered him nothing despite the 29-year-old reportedly being offered two contracts worth more than £290,000 a week. According to an article published by Sky Sports, Pogba was just offered 3.5 per cent increase on his existing contract.

During his first stint with Juventus, Pogba won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia twice. Though, he was unable to repeat a similar show at the Old Trafford-based outfit. He managed to win only the Europa League and Carabao Cup during a six-year spell at Manchester United.

According to a report published by Daily Mail, Pogba has cost United almost £1 million per game during his second stint at Old Trafford and will earn a £3.78 million loyalty bonus once his contract expires.

Overall, he donned the Manchester United jersey 226 times and found the back of the net 40 times. In the recently concluded English Premier League, Pogba managed to score just one goal along with nine assists. For Juventus, he played 178 matches and scored 34 goals.

In the international circuit, Pogba represented the national team 91 times and netted 11 goals. In the 2018 World Cup final, he scored a crucial 59th-minute goal to help France lift the prestigious trophy as Didier Deshchamp’s men managed to outclass Croatia 4-2.

