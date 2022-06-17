Paul Pogba Reveals Reason for Feud with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

French footballer Paul Pogba has revealed that his relationship with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United fell apart when the manager doubted his injury while he was heading to Miami for a rehabilitation program.

Pogba said that the Portuguese manager questioned his rehabilitation. Both Pogba and Mourinho moved to the Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

According to many reports, during their tenure at the Old Trafford, Pogba and Mourinho had an intense feud. Initially, the midfielder performed well under the Portuguese manager. In their first season together, the duo won the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup). Pogba looked like an integral player in Mourinho’s system.

However, allegations quickly surfaced that the two were constantly getting into quarrels during practice sessions and matches. According to the Sun, the former United boss called Pogba, “a virus” in front of all of his teammates during a practice session in December 2018.

In his new documentary on Amazon Prime, Pogba revealed the time Mourinho became enraged. “It started when I got hurt, I stated that I was heading to Miami for rehabilitation. A paparazzi took a photo of Zulay (Pogba’s wife) and me. Jose sent the picture to Mino (Raiola). I didn’t like that at all. He said he’s on holiday when we all are working,” Pogba said.

The Frenchman was absolutely gutted by Mourinho’s comments. “I told Mourinho are you serious? I’m injured. I train three times a day here. Who do you think I am? It was new to me to have an issue with my coach,” he said.

Jose Mourinho was fired by Manchester United in the middle of the 2018-19 season. The former Real Madrid manager left after leading the Red Devils to 84 victories in 144 games across all competitions.

Manchester United had confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will move away from the Old Trafford this season. The Frenchman will leave on a free transfer as his contract expired on June 30 and discussions for a new contract were unfruitful.

Pogba made 232 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. He scored 39 goals and assisted 51 times during his stint at the club, but several fans and pundits feel he did not justify the huge sum of £89 million that Manchester United paid to sign him from Juventus in 2016.

If reports are to be believed, Paul Pogba will return to Juventus to play in the Serie A next season.

