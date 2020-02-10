Paul Pogba Shares Update as He Trains Without Protective Boots for the First Time Since Injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been off the football pitch since Boxing Day after having undergone surgery. But there is good news for Red Devil fans in Pogba's latest recovery update.

The French footballer shared multiple pictures of his training on his personal Instagram account. The pics show Pogba training without a protective boot for the first time since his injury.

In addition to the Instagram stories, the World Cup winner even posted a video.

The midfielder looked energetic and positive on his social media handle.

Pogba is currently in rehab in Dubai, while the rest of the Man Utd squad are in Marbella for training during the winter break.

United have had their worst start to a league season in over 30 years and are currently at the 8th position in the PL table.

Pogba signed with Man Utd in 2016 for a world-record £89 million after a successful few years at Italian giants Juventus.

As the 26-year-old recovers to fitness, the rumour mill is abuzz that he might Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid or his former employers Juventus is the summer.

Before his ankle injury, Pogba has lifted the football World Cup with his French teammates in 2018. Showcasing a brilliant run, the midfielder had even scored a goal in the finals against Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium, Russia.

