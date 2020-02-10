Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Paul Pogba Shares Update as He Trains Without Protective Boots for the First Time Since Injury

Paul Pogba took to Instagram to share pictures of his training without a protective boot for the first time since his injury.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Paul Pogba Shares Update as He Trains Without Protective Boots for the First Time Since Injury
Paul Pogba (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been off the football pitch since Boxing Day after having undergone surgery. But there is good news for Red Devil fans in Pogba's latest recovery update.

The French footballer shared multiple pictures of his training on his personal Instagram account. The pics show Pogba training without a protective boot for the first time since his injury.

View this post on Instagram

?l??ly ??t ????ly ??

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

In addition to the Instagram stories, the World Cup winner even posted a video.

The midfielder looked energetic and positive on his social media handle.

Pogba is currently in rehab in Dubai, while the rest of the Man Utd squad are in Marbella for training during the winter break.

United have had their worst start to a league season in over 30 years and are currently at the 8th position in the PL table.

Pogba signed with Man Utd in 2016 for a world-record £89 million after a successful few years at Italian giants Juventus.

As the 26-year-old recovers to fitness, the rumour mill is abuzz that he might Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid or his former employers Juventus is the summer.

Before his ankle injury, Pogba has lifted the football World Cup with his French teammates in 2018. Showcasing a brilliant run, the midfielder had even scored a goal in the finals against Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium, Russia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram