FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paul Pogba's Big Brother Florentin Joining Ligue 2-side Sochaux

Florentin Pogba (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Florentin Pogba (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Paul Pogba's older brother Florentin Pogba agreed a three-year deal with Sochaux and will take a medical.

  • AFP Sochaux
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Share this:

Paul Pogba's older brother Florentin Pogba has joined Sochaux in the French second division, the club said on Monday.

The 29-year old defender has agreed a three-year deal and will take a medical, the club added.

Florentin was born in Conakry but played for France at youth level before going on to become a Guinean international.

He began his career at Celta Vigo in Spain and has had stints at Sedan and Saint-Etienne in France as well as Genclerbirligi in Turkey. He has been a free agent since MLS outfit Atlanta United released him late last year.

Sochaux were 14th in Ligue 2 when competition was halted in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading