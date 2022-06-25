Paul Pogba's Brother Florentin Joins ISL Club ATK Mohun Bagan

Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin has joined Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old Florentin’s signing is part of ATK shoring up their defense ahead of the AFC Cup semifinal in September and upcoming ISL season.

While ATK are yet to make the signing official, Florentin’s former club FC Sochaux posted a farewell message on Twitter while confirming that he has been transferred to the ISL club.

Florentin Pogba transféré au @atkmohunbaganfc à un an de la fin de son contrat. Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines. — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) June 24, 2022

The Times of India quoted a source as saying that the club hasn’t signed the Guinea international because of his famous surname and he has been brought “purely on merit”.

ATK Mohun Bagan had a lot of profiles (from player representatives) and Florentin impressed the most. He has more to offer than just a famous surname. He is at the club purely on merit,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Florentin was born in Guinea but grew up in France and began his professional career with Ligue 2 club CS Sedan. He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2013 after joining AS Saint-Etienne.

He then rejoined Sedan on loan before spells with Turkish club Gençlerbirliği and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United.

He joined Sochaux in 2020 and made 63 appearances till 2022.

Florentin has a twin brother Mathias, also a footballer, who plays for ASM Belfort. Paul Pogba, the youngest of the three, has had a successful professional career having won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

Both Florentin and Mathias though represent Guine at the international level.

An official announcement from ATKMB is still awaited.

