Paulo Dybala Admits Playing for FC Barcelona Would be 'Very Nice'

Argentine Paulo Dybala admitted that for the Spanish giants Barcelona would be "very nice" even as he looks forward to getting his contract with Juventus extended.

The 26-year-old is one of the most sought after players in the European club football circuit. His present season has been also going well with the Turin side, at least till all games were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Dybala had tested positive and battled the disease for long. He recently revealed that he had not recovered perfectly.

Dybala is one of the few footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo simultaneously. In a recent interview, he mentioned that playing for the Catalan giants would be an excellent opportunity. "It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players," he said.

While it is not sure whether Dybala will be joining forces with Juventus in their Serie A matches, the striker wants to extend his stay beyond his contract period of 2022. The Italian side is yet to extend their deal with the Argentine player despite him forming a formidable front line with Ronaldo.

"Obviously I am a player of this club and I am happy to be here. People love me very much and I love the people very much," Dybala revealed while speaking with CNN. He added that the ball of renewal was in the club's court.