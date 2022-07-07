Paulo Dybala's Agents Hold Talks with Manchester United over Possible Transfer: Report

Striker Paulo Dybala left Italian club Juventus as a free agent but the Argentine is yet to find his new destination. According to multiple media reports, Dybala’s agents are in contact with Manchester United for a potential transfer move.

Along with Manchester United, Serie A giants Inter Milan were also linked with Dybala. New developments, however, suggest a fresh twist in the tale. According to the latest reports, Inter are not interested anymore in roping in Dybala.

An article published by Sky Sports claims that Inter have put Dybala on “stand-by” and other Italian giants like AC Milan, Roma and Napoli have not tabled any offers yet. The report suggests that Dybala is currently assessing Manchester United as his new destination. Along with The Red Devils, football clubs in Spain are also on Dybala’s radar.

Manchester United’s playing style might suit Dybala but his probable wage might deter the 28-year-old from arriving at OId Trafford. A report published by Metro claims that Dybala is looking for £280,000-a-week wage to sign a new deal. The report claims that Inter Milan are only willing to shell out £260,000-a-week.

Manchester United are expected to find a new striker after their star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer transfer window. Ronaldo’s willingness to feature in Champions League has presumably forced him to take the decision. And his departure will undoubtedly compel Manchester United’s newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag to find a new option in attack.

Moreover, Manchester United’s attacking unit suffered a big blow after the departure of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker left United as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Dybala signed for Juventus back in 2015 after playing 93 matches for the Italian football club Palermo. Later, he featured in five seasons while representing Juventus. Overall, he donned the Juventus shirt in 293 matches and scored 115 goals so far.

In the recently concluded Serie A, he netted 10 goals and scripted five assists.

