Pele, David Beckham React to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United Homecoming

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his homecoming to Premier League giants Manchester United. On early Tuesday morning, the last day of the summer transfer window, Man United confirmed the re-signing of Ronaldo from Serie A side Juventus by sharing a collage made of pictures from Portuguese legend’s first stint with the Red Devils. “Cristiano Ronaldo is home,” read the caption on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Moments after United’s official confirmation about Ronald’s re-signing, the former Real Madrid striker took it to Instagram and penned down a beautiful not for his fans, saying that he has returned home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

CR7’s emotional message soon created a buzz on the internet as fans, as well as Ronaldo’s past and present teammates, flooded the comment section of the post with their wishes.However, one comment that stood out among the plethora of other messages came from the Brazilian great, Pele.

Responding to Ronaldo’s post, Pele wrote, “There is no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home. Always be happy, Cristiano."And in response, the 36-year-old talismanic striker said, “It’s always great to return home where we were once happy. Thanks for your support, Pele.

Pele was not the only high profile name to react to the news. In fact, ever since it was confirmed that Ronaldo is returning to United on Friday, the news has taken social media by storm and there is this strange excitement and giddiness among not just the supporters of the Red Devils but among the football fraternity as well.

England legend David Beckham also made an appearance on the post and wrote, “Sir Alex this one is for you. Wow, no need to say anymore, welcome home Cristiano.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is currently in Portugal for the international break and is expected to feature in his national side’s World Cup qualifier match against Ireland on Thursday.

Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for Man United on September 16 against Newcastle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here