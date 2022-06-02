CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#KK#Movies#RajasthanBoardResult#Modi@8
Home » News » Football » Pele Grateful for 'Every Small Victory' as He Fights against Cancer
1-MIN READ

Pele Grateful for 'Every Small Victory' as He Fights against Cancer

Football legend Pele (Reuters)

Football legend Pele (Reuters)

Pele posted an image in which he is holding a replica of the 1970 World Cup trophy while surrounded by five family members

Brazilian football legend Pele took to social media to hail the support of his family as he continues his fight against cancer.

A smiling Pele posted an image on Wednesday in which he is holding a replica of the 1970 World Cup trophy while surrounded by five family members.

“As always, celebrating every small victory!” the 81-year-old said in a message accompanying the photo. “I received a visit from the family and decided to share this moment with you. Surrounded by love, it’s easy to see that life is a gift.”

Pele is currently resting at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo, following surgery to remove a tumor from his colon last September. He has since undergone regular chemotherapy sessions, reports Xinhua.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He has represented Brazil 91 times, scoring 77 international goals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 02, 2022, 09:45 IST