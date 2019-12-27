Pele in Sight: List of Records Lionel Messi Can Achieve in 2020

Lionel Messi loves breaking records, even though he in his own admission doesn't think about too much. After yet another successful year of netting goals, Messi is poised to break a few more milestones next year.

The Barcelona star is on the hunt for the record for most goals scored for a single club - which is currently held by the legendary Pele, who scored 643 goals for Santos. Messi just needs 25 more goals to equal Pele having scored 618 for Barcelona.

Messi also the record for most appearances for Barcelona having represented Barcelona 705 times in his 16 years at the Catalan club. The current record number of appearances is held by his former team-mate Xavi, who played 767 matches for Barcelona.

Messi needs to play 62 more games for the club in 2020, which is unlikely but will be in line to break the record with his contract being till 2021.

In terms of continental action, Messi can break the record for the most matches played in the UEFA Champions League. Messi with 140 appearances in the UCL and four European Super Cups, is second only to Iker Casillas, who played 188 matches for Real Madrid. Even though Messi may not be able to play but can be achieved by the next year, provided Barcelona keeps challenging in Europe.

Messi can also equal the record of scoring in most consecutive campaigns, with him being on 15 and Manchester United's Ryan Giggs having the most with 16.

On the personal front, Messi can win a record seventh Ballon d'Or and a seventh Golden Boot, as well as the record for most goals in a single European season, can also be achieved. Messi had scored 14 in the 2011-2012 season in Europe, with the best being Radamel Falcao's 18 for Porto in the 2010-11 Europa League. For Messi to break the record, Barcelona will need to go deep in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi can also become the player with the most titles in the history of the game. Dani Alves tops the list with 40, Maxwell is in second with 37, Giggs has 36 and Vitor Baia has 35.

Messi, who has won 34, again may not b able to break the record next year but can definitely climb the table with a few wins in 2020.

