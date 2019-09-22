Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

People are Stupid: Cristiano Ronaldo on Theories of What his Hand Gesture to Atletico Fans Meant

Cristiano Ronaldo was upset and annoyed by the wild theories about his what his 'hand gesture' to the Atletico Madrid fans meant.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 22, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
People are Stupid: Cristiano Ronaldo on Theories of What his Hand Gesture to Atletico Fans Meant
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Cristiano Ronaldo made a hand gesture towards the Atletico Madrid fans after his shot went just wide during their UEFA Champions League match against Juventus.

Ronaldo, who was jeered by the rowdy Atletico crowd nearly every time he touched the ball, had led Juventus past Atletico with a hat-trick in the round of 16 last season after the Spanish club had won the first leg 2-0 in Madrid.

Ronaldo, after the game, was asked about the gesture, as many felt he was insulting them.

"Learn, you have to learn," Ronaldo explained according to The Mirror.

Again on Saturday, Ronaldo asked about the gesture again, after he scored the winning goal from the spot as Juventus beat Hellas Verona 2-1 win at home.

"People like to talk too much. That's all. People are stupid and talk too much," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus to come from behind to beat Hellas Verona. Juventus fell behind early on as Miguel Veloso found the top corner in the 20th minute after the visitors had missed an earlier penalty.

However, Ramsey, on his first start for his new club, equalised 11 minutes later, before Ronaldo scored what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half, with Marash Kumbulla sent off late on for the visitors.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram