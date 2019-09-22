People are Stupid: Cristiano Ronaldo on Theories of What his Hand Gesture to Atletico Fans Meant

Cristiano Ronaldo made a hand gesture towards the Atletico Madrid fans after his shot went just wide during their UEFA Champions League match against Juventus.

Ronaldo, who was jeered by the rowdy Atletico crowd nearly every time he touched the ball, had led Juventus past Atletico with a hat-trick in the round of 16 last season after the Spanish club had won the first leg 2-0 in Madrid.

Ronaldo, after the game, was asked about the gesture, as many felt he was insulting them.

"Learn, you have to learn," Ronaldo explained according to The Mirror.

Again on Saturday, Ronaldo asked about the gesture again, after he scored the winning goal from the spot as Juventus beat Hellas Verona 2-1 win at home.

"People like to talk too much. That's all. People are stupid and talk too much," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus to come from behind to beat Hellas Verona. Juventus fell behind early on as Miguel Veloso found the top corner in the 20th minute after the visitors had missed an earlier penalty.

However, Ramsey, on his first start for his new club, equalised 11 minutes later, before Ronaldo scored what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half, with Marash Kumbulla sent off late on for the visitors.

(With inputs from Agencies)

