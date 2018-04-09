English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pep Guardiola Fears Dramatic Collapse as Liverpool Hurdle Approaches
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola fears the dramatic collapse in the local derby could weigh on his players' minds as they seek to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.
(Image: AFP)
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola fears the dramatic collapse in the local derby could weigh on his players' minds as they seek to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.
Needing a win to lift the title, City had one hand on the Premier League trophy after cruising to a 2-0 lead against Manchester United on Saturday but conceded three goals in a remarkable 16-minute second half spell to lose 3-2.
"It's difficult for our mood not winning and, yeah, that can happen," the Spaniard told reporters. "But maybe we will improve for the future on that, to realise that sometimes it's not enough what you've done to win games.
"I came here in the first half to try to do what we've done all season, but maybe it's not enough to win at Champions League level or the Premier League."
City, who remain 13 points clear in the Premier League, have conceded six goals in their last two matches, with Liverpool scoring three in 19 minutes at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League tie last Wednesday.
Similar lapses in concentration have cost Guardiola when he was in charge of Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid scoring three in 18 minutes in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final in 2014.
The German side also lost to Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-final the following season, despite the game being goalless after 77 minutes.
"I thought many times about that... I've dropped a lot of Champions League games in the space of 10 or 15 minutes," Guardiola added.
"Maybe it's my fault. I have to think about it. But I feel that when you dominate and create chances you are closer to winning games and I think this season showed that."
Also Watch
Needing a win to lift the title, City had one hand on the Premier League trophy after cruising to a 2-0 lead against Manchester United on Saturday but conceded three goals in a remarkable 16-minute second half spell to lose 3-2.
"It's difficult for our mood not winning and, yeah, that can happen," the Spaniard told reporters. "But maybe we will improve for the future on that, to realise that sometimes it's not enough what you've done to win games.
"I came here in the first half to try to do what we've done all season, but maybe it's not enough to win at Champions League level or the Premier League."
City, who remain 13 points clear in the Premier League, have conceded six goals in their last two matches, with Liverpool scoring three in 19 minutes at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League tie last Wednesday.
Similar lapses in concentration have cost Guardiola when he was in charge of Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid scoring three in 18 minutes in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final in 2014.
The German side also lost to Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-final the following season, despite the game being goalless after 77 minutes.
"I thought many times about that... I've dropped a lot of Champions League games in the space of 10 or 15 minutes," Guardiola added.
"Maybe it's my fault. I have to think about it. But I feel that when you dominate and create chances you are closer to winning games and I think this season showed that."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|36
|29
|29
|94
|2
|England
|21
|23
|15
|59
|4
|Canada
|7
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|New Zealand
|5
|8
|6
|19
|7
|Wales
|5
|6
|4
|15
|8
|South Africa
|4
|3
|5
|12
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- Kerala Couple Becomes Overnight Sensation for Naming Their Son After Arsenal Midfielder
- Winking 'Forbidden' in Islam, Says Fresh Plea in SC Against Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Song