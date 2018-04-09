GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pep Guardiola Fears Dramatic Collapse as Liverpool Hurdle Approaches

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola fears the dramatic collapse in the local derby could weigh on his players' minds as they seek to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Reuters

Updated:April 9, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pep Guardiola Fears Dramatic Collapse as Liverpool Hurdle Approaches
(Image: AFP)
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola fears the dramatic collapse in the local derby could weigh on his players' minds as they seek to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Needing a win to lift the title, City had one hand on the Premier League trophy after cruising to a 2-0 lead against Manchester United on Saturday but conceded three goals in a remarkable 16-minute second half spell to lose 3-2.

"It's difficult for our mood not winning and, yeah, that can happen," the Spaniard told reporters. "But maybe we will improve for the future on that, to realise that sometimes it's not enough what you've done to win games.

"I came here in the first half to try to do what we've done all season, but maybe it's not enough to win at Champions League level or the Premier League."

City, who remain 13 points clear in the Premier League, have conceded six goals in their last two matches, with Liverpool scoring three in 19 minutes at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League tie last Wednesday.

Similar lapses in concentration have cost Guardiola when he was in charge of Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid scoring three in 18 minutes in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final in 2014.

The German side also lost to Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-final the following season, despite the game being goalless after 77 minutes.

"I thought many times about that... I've dropped a lot of Champions League games in the space of 10 or 15 minutes," Guardiola added.

"Maybe it's my fault. I have to think about it. But I feel that when you dominate and create chances you are closer to winning games and I think this season showed that."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Recommended For You