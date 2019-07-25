Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Make Your Mind Up! Pep Guardiola Urges Leroy Sane to Decide Manchester City Future

Leroy Sane scored two goals as Manchester City defeated Hong Kong's FC Kitchee 6-1 but Pep Guardiola has asked the German to decide on his future.

AFP

Updated:July 25, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Make Your Mind Up! Pep Guardiola Urges Leroy Sane to Decide Manchester City Future
Pep Guardiola has asked Leroy Sane to make up his mind (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Hong Kong: Pep Guardiola urged Leroy Sane to decide if he wants to stay at Manchester City or go to Bayern Munich as the unsettled star scored twice in a 6-1 rout of Hong Kong's Kitchee.

Sane, the subject of persistent interest from the Bundesliga giants, underlined his class with a goal in each half, one rifled left-footed and one from a tight angle after a sharp turn in the box.

The 23-year-old German winger found himself frozen out at times last season as City won a gripping Premier League title race.

"He's a guy who I appreciate a lot, I like him a lot. I think he has incredible gap to develop, incredible in terms of being connected in the game," Guardiola said.

"We want him, we want him to stay. That's the reason why for more than one year he has an offer waiting to talk with his agent to extend the contract.

"Beyond that it's not in my hands, he has to decide. If he wants to stay and reach an agreement it's good, if he wants to leave we can decide what he can do. Hopefully he stays."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram