Make Your Mind Up! Pep Guardiola Urges Leroy Sane to Decide Manchester City Future
Leroy Sane scored two goals as Manchester City defeated Hong Kong's FC Kitchee 6-1 but Pep Guardiola has asked the German to decide on his future.
Pep Guardiola has asked Leroy Sane to make up his mind (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Hong Kong: Pep Guardiola urged Leroy Sane to decide if he wants to stay at Manchester City or go to Bayern Munich as the unsettled star scored twice in a 6-1 rout of Hong Kong's Kitchee.
Sane, the subject of persistent interest from the Bundesliga giants, underlined his class with a goal in each half, one rifled left-footed and one from a tight angle after a sharp turn in the box.
The 23-year-old German winger found himself frozen out at times last season as City won a gripping Premier League title race.
"He's a guy who I appreciate a lot, I like him a lot. I think he has incredible gap to develop, incredible in terms of being connected in the game," Guardiola said.
"We want him, we want him to stay. That's the reason why for more than one year he has an offer waiting to talk with his agent to extend the contract.
"Beyond that it's not in my hands, he has to decide. If he wants to stay and reach an agreement it's good, if he wants to leave we can decide what he can do. Hopefully he stays."
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Much Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra Charge for One Instagram Post
- Shilpa Shetty's Marilyn Monroe Moment On Cruise Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Forget Area 51. There’s Now an Invitation to Storm Loch Ness to 'Find Dat Big Boi'
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
- Five-team Finals Revamp for Shortened Big Bash Season