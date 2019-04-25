Take the pledge to vote

Guardiola Calls for Calm in Premier League Title Race after Manchester City Beat United

Premier League: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City took a huge stride in the title race with a 2-0 win over city rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

April 25, 2019
Pep Guardiola said Manchester City were not the Premier League champions yet.
Manchester: Pep Guardiola said both Manchester City and Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League title after his side brushed aside Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday to top the table again.

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane struck for the visitors in 12 second-half minutes at Old Trafford to inflict a seventh defeat in nine games on United, who remain three points adrift of the top four.

Guardiola's City have 89 points after 35 games, with Liverpool a point behind. Both sides have just three games remaining.

"I understand the pressure we have and obviously here at Old Trafford with Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard running behind," the City boss told Sky Sports. "I told them we needed to play to win, it doesn't matter if we concede.

"Now we go to Burnley and we know how tough it will be. It's important to be calm. We are still not champions with three gaurgesmes left -- it's incredible with the points we have and Liverpool have.

"I told the players don't read tomorrow, don't watch the television, just rest and sleep a lot and go in there against Burnley."

"Both teams deserve the title," he added. "But it can be just one. The team that is going to lose can't have regrets because they have given everything. Normally with this kind of victory you can it enjoy it the most but we have to be calm."

