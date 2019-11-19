Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Pep Guardiola's Agent Rules Out Bayern Munich Return Until Manchester City Contract Ends

Pep Guardiola, who is currently the manager at Manchester City, will not be rejoining Bayern Munich until his contract ends at the English club.

AFP

Updated:November 19, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pep Guardiola's Agent Rules Out Bayern Munich Return Until Manchester City Contract Ends
Pep Guardiola (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Pep Guardiola's agent has ruled out a return to Bayern Munich at least until the Spaniard's contract expires at Manchester City in 2021, according to reports.

The German champions are currently looking for a new head coach following the sacking of Niko Kovac after a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of the month.

Caretaker boss Hansi Flick will remain in charge at least until Christmas when the Bundesliga goes into recess but the Germans are already on the lookout for a possible high profile replacement.

"Pep is content and very happy in Manchester. His contract is until June 2021," Guardiola's agent Josep Maria Orobitg told German daily Bild on Wednesday, having also been quoted by websites SPOX and Goal.

"Guardiola always fulfils his contracts.

"I haven't spoken with anyone in Germany about him - neither with intermediaries nor club bosses.

"Pep has good memories of Munich and still has friends there, but at the moment he has shown no interest in returning to Germany as a coach.

"That is something that is just as impossible at the moment as it was last summer with Juventus.

"I deny all rumours."

Guardiola won the German league and cup double in his final season at Bayern in 2016 having lifted the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at the Munich club, who he joined in 2013.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel have been linked to Bayern, but both have made it clear they will not leave their respective clubs this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram