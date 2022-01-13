CHANGE LANGUAGE
Peter McCormick Named Premier League Interim Chair

Premier League representative image



The 69-year-old McCormick, a lawyer who has also been interim chairman of the Football Association since November 2020, received the backing of all 20 clubs.

Peter McCormick will take over as interim chair of the Premier League when Gary Hoffman steps down on Feb. 1, the league said on Thursday.

The 69-year-old McCormick, a lawyer who has also been interim chairman of the Football Association since November 2020, received the backing of all 20 clubs.

“(Peter) is well known to us all and a trusted pair of hands who will see us through this transition period. The Board’s aim is to have a new permanent Chair in place before the start of next season," said chief executive Richard Masters.

Hoffman resigned in November following controversy concerning the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

January 13, 2022