English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PFA Player of the Year: Manchester City and Liverpool Dominate List of Nominees
PFA Player of the Year: Sergio Aguero, Virgil van Dijk, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling made it to the six-man shortlist.
Manchester City and Liverpool players mostly make up the PFA Player of the Year award shortlist. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Manchester City and Liverpool dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year nominees as three from City and two from Liverpool made it to the 6-man shortlist.
City and Liverpool are both in the tight race for the Premier League title and the Reds have also made it to their second consecutive Champions League semi-finals.
Players of both City and Liverpool have put up some scintillating performances this season and it showed in the list that was dominated by the two clubs.
From Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling made it to the shortlist while Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane represented Liverpool in the list.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard completed the shortlist.
Mohamed Salah won the PFA Player of the Year award in the 2017-18 season and the race this time around is mainly between van Dijk and Sterling.
Sterling and Bernardo Silva are both also nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award. That particular shortlist is however more diverse in terms of club representation.
While Silva and Sterling represent City in the shortlist, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Liverpool representation.
Apart from these three, Bournemouth’s David Brooks, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and West Ham United’s Declan Rice complete the list.
The ones nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year are those who are under 23 years of age of were so at the beginning of the season.
The winners will be announced at a function at London's Grosvenor House on Sunday. The winners are decided with the votes of the members of the PFA.
City and Liverpool are both in the tight race for the Premier League title and the Reds have also made it to their second consecutive Champions League semi-finals.
Players of both City and Liverpool have put up some scintillating performances this season and it showed in the list that was dominated by the two clubs.
From Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling made it to the shortlist while Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane represented Liverpool in the list.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard completed the shortlist.
The nominees for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year!— PFA | Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) April 20, 2019
@aguerosergiokun
@VirgilvDijk
@hazardeden10
Sadio Mané
@BernardoCSilva
@sterling7#PFAawards | #POTY pic.twitter.com/j6YvXaRtSJ
Mohamed Salah won the PFA Player of the Year award in the 2017-18 season and the race this time around is mainly between van Dijk and Sterling.
Sterling and Bernardo Silva are both also nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award. That particular shortlist is however more diverse in terms of club representation.
While Silva and Sterling represent City in the shortlist, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Liverpool representation.
Apart from these three, Bournemouth’s David Brooks, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and West Ham United’s Declan Rice complete the list.
The nominees for the PFA Young Player of the Year!— PFA | Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) April 20, 2019
@trentaa98
@DRBrooks15
@MarcusRashford
@_DeclanRice
@BernardoCSilva
@sterling7#PFAawards | #YPOTY pic.twitter.com/FVZDH8TQLG
The ones nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year are those who are under 23 years of age of were so at the beginning of the season.
The winners will be announced at a function at London's Grosvenor House on Sunday. The winners are decided with the votes of the members of the PFA.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building
- Priyanka Chopra Proves Brown is the Shade of Season in Stunning Monochrome Outfit
- Vicky Kaushal Badly Injures Himself During Action Scene, Gets 13 Stitches
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen
- ‘Salt Bae’ Inspired SRH Players Turn Chefs Ahead of KKR Encounter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results