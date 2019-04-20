Take the pledge to vote

PFA Player of the Year: Manchester City and Liverpool Dominate List of Nominees

PFA Player of the Year: Sergio Aguero, Virgil van Dijk, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling made it to the six-man shortlist.

April 20, 2019
PFA Player of the Year: Manchester City and Liverpool Dominate List of Nominees
Manchester City and Liverpool players mostly make up the PFA Player of the Year award shortlist. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Manchester City and Liverpool dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year nominees as three from City and two from Liverpool made it to the 6-man shortlist.

City and Liverpool are both in the tight race for the Premier League title and the Reds have also made it to their second consecutive Champions League semi-finals.

Players of both City and Liverpool have put up some scintillating performances this season and it showed in the list that was dominated by the two clubs.

From Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling made it to the shortlist while Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane represented Liverpool in the list.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard completed the shortlist.

Mohamed Salah won the PFA Player of the Year award in the 2017-18 season and the race this time around is mainly between van Dijk and Sterling.

Sterling and Bernardo Silva are both also nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award. That particular shortlist is however more diverse in terms of club representation.

While Silva and Sterling represent City in the shortlist, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Liverpool representation.

Apart from these three, Bournemouth’s David Brooks, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and West Ham United’s Declan Rice complete the list.

The ones nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year are those who are under 23 years of age of were so at the beginning of the season.

The winners will be announced at a function at London's Grosvenor House on Sunday. The winners are decided with the votes of the members of the PFA.

