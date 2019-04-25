Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

One Surprise Inclusion in PFA Team of the Year Full of Liverpool and Manchester City Players

PFA Team of the Year 2018-19: Six Manchester City players and four Liverpool players made up the team along with one surprising member.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:April 25, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
One Surprise Inclusion in PFA Team of the Year Full of Liverpool and Manchester City Players
The Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool dominated the PFA Team of the Year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the PFA Team of the Year as expected but there was one inclusion that was surprising to most.

While the entire PFA Team of the Year consisted of either City or Liverpool players, there was one Manchester United player in the midfield that made it to the team.

Paul Pogba was the sole ‘other club’ inclusion in the Team of the Year and it was surprising considering the season United have had and also that Pogba has failed to light up the big matches.

Pogba has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances and has assisted 9 this season. However, 7 of the 13 goals have come in penalties. Moreover, most of those goals and assists have come against weaker opposition. Pogba has hardly troubled the Big 6 opponents.

While Pogba was sort of a shock, rest of the team was pretty much expected.

However, this is the first time since 1987-88 campaign that no player from any London club has made it to the Team of the Year.

Ederson took the command of the goalpost after a season where he has conceded just 22 goals in the league compared to the 89 City have scored.

The defence in the PFA Team of the Year is dominated by Liverpool and that speaks volumes about the role the Reds’ defence has played in their campaign.

The only non-Liverpool player to feature in the defence was City’s Aymeric Laporte.

On the other hand, van Dijk became the first Dutch defender to make it to the PFA Team of the Year since Jaap Stam in 2000-01 season.

The midfield had a surprising Pogba inclusion but was made up of City otherwise while the frontline also had two City players and one from Liverpool.

Bernardo Silva, who has had a brilliant campaign with Manchester City, is only the third Portuguese apart from Cristiano Ronaldo (4 times) and Nani (once) to make it to the list.

On the whole, the PFA Team of the Year has six City players, four Liverpool players and one from United.


Here is the PFA Team of the Year 2018-19: (Formation 4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Andrew Robertson
Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram