PG vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction A League, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC - Playing XI, Football

Perth Glory will be up against Wellington Phoenix FC in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing A league. The match will take place on Wednesday July 22 at the Bankwest Stadium.

Currently, the host are placed at the fifth spot with 34 points while WEL are at number three with 36 points. PG had defeated Central Coast Mariners on July18 by a score of 1-0. Wellington Phoenix FC, on the other hand, had got defeated by Sydney on July 17 by a score of 1-3.

A League Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC: PG vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

A League PG vs WEL, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC Dream11 Captain: Hooper

A League PG vs WEL, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC Dream11 Vice Captain: Fornaroli

A League PG vs WEL, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC Dream11 Goalkeeper: Marinovic

A League PG vs WEL, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC Dream11 Defenders: Grant, Franjic, Cacace, DeVere

A League PG vs WEL, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC Dream11 Midfielders: Brimmer, K.Popovic, Davila

A League PG vs WEL, Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix FC Dream11 Strikers: Fornaroli, Ball, Hooper

A League PG vs WEL, Perth Glory possible starting lineup vs Wellington Phoenix FC: Fornaroli, Brimmer, K.Popovic, Grant, Franjic, Reddy, Ingham, Malik, Kilkenny, Juande, G.Popovic

A League PG vs WEL, Wellington Phoenix FC possible starting lineup vs Perth Glory: Ball, Hooper, Davila, Cacace, DeVere, Marinovic, Fenton, Taylor, Devlin, Steinmann, Piscopo