PHG vs SE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League - Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today's Match Pohang Steelers Vs FC Seoul

Pohang Steelers will meet FC Seoul for their upcoming fixture in Korean K-League. The Korean K-League PHG vs SE match is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 22. The Korean K-League Pohang Steelers vs FC Seoul will be hosted at the Steelyard Stadium, Pohang. The host team, are currently at the third position, with four points from two games. Meanwhile, FC Seoul, on the other hand, have three points in their kitty and sit at the sixth spot. The match will take place at 4PM IST.

PHG vs SE DREAM11 TIPS AND PREDICTIONS

Pohang, who haven't lost a single match in the tournament, will eye dominating the game from the beginning. Whereas, FC Seoul will look to produce a clinical show in the upcoming game.

Goalkeeper: Kang Hyeon-Mu

Defenders: Kim Yong-Hwan, Sim Sang-Min, Kim Nam-Chun

Midfielders: Osmar, Han Chan-Hee, A. Palocevic, Park Dong-Jin

Strikers: S. Iljutcenko, M. Palacios, Park Chu-Young

Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers Probable Playing XI vs FC Seoul: Kang Hyeon-Mu, Sim Sang-Min, Kim Kwang-Suk, Ha Chang-Rae, Kim Yong-Hwan, Choi Young-Jun, A. Palocevic, S. Iljutcenko, Song Min-Kyu, M. Palacios, B. O'Neill

Korean K-League 2020 FC Seoul Probable Playing XI vs Pohang Steelers: Yu Sang-Hun, Hwang Hyun-Soo, Kim Joo-Sung, Osmar, Kim Jin-Ya, Park Chu-Young, Kim Nam-Chun, Park Dong-Jin, Ju Se-Jong, Ko Kwang-Min, Han Chan-Hee