PHG vs SSB Dream11 Team Prediction Korean League, Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings - Playing XI, Football

On the Saturday outing of the Korean K1 League, team Pohang Steelers will host Suwon Samsung Bluewings for a clash. The Korean League PHG vs SSB fixture will take place at the Pohang Steel Yard. The PHG vs SSB Korean K1 League match is scheduled to commence at 3.30 pm on Saturday, July 11.

Pohang Steelers are placed fifth in the Korean League points table, with 19 points in 21 matches played so far. The team have managed to score six victories at the loss of 3 others. Continuing their winning streak in the last three matches, the team will once again be in the field with an aim to score a victory. They won their last outing against Seongnam by 4-0.

Suwon Bluewings, on the other hand, are on the 10th standing in the league table. The team have scored nine points in the 10 matches played so far. They have won just two matches in this season, while their last outing against Sangmu met with a 0-1 defeat.

Korean K1 League Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings: PHG vs SSB Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings Dream11 Captain: Adam Taggart

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings Dream11 Vice-Captain: Song Min-Kyu

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings Dream11 Goalkeeper: No Dong-Geon

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings Dream11 Defenders: Ha Chang-Rae, Kim Gwang-Seok, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Park Jae-Woo

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings Dream11 Midfielders: Manuel Palacios, Ko Seung-Beom, Kim Min-Woo

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Pohang Steelers vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings Dream11 Strikers: Song Min-Kyu; Stansislav Iljutcenko,Adam Taggart

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Pohang Steelers possible starting lineup vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings: Kang Hyeon-Moon (GK); Kwon Wan-Kyu, Ha Chang-Rae, Kim Gwang-Seok, Park Jae-Woo; Lee Seong-Mo, Choi Young-Jun; Manuel Palacios, Sim Dong-Woon, Song Min-Kyu; Stansislav Iljutcenko.

Korean K1 League PHG vs SSB, Suwon Samsung Bluewings possible starting lineup vs Pohang Steelers: No Dong-Geon (GK); Doniel Henry, Min Sang-Ki, Yang Sang-Min; Myeong Joon-Jae, Lee Jong-Sung, Ko Seung-Beom, Kim Min-Woo; Adam Taggart, Park Sang-Hyeok, Kim Gun-Hee.