PHG vs ULS Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers vs Ulsan Hyundai Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

K-League 2020 PHG vs ULS | On Saturday, Pohang Steelers (PHG) will roll out the carpet for Ulsan Hyundai (ULS) in the upcoming Korean K-League 2020 match. Five-time Korean champions Pohang Steelers have scored goals in all the matches. The Steelers will be looking at producing a clinical show when they take on Ulsan Hyundai. Pohang Steelers, in their last game, thrashed Incheon 4-1. The Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers (PHG) vs Ulsan Hyundai (ULS) will kick off at 3:30 pm.

Ulsan Hyundai faced Gwangju FC in their last outing. The match ended in a draw with both sides scoring one goal each. Ulsan Hyundai will fight it out to keep cement their position in the top three of K-League 2020 table. Pohang Steelers are 5th with 7 points next to their name. A win in the upcoming game will see PHG surpass Ulsan.

The Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers (PHG) vs Ulsan Hyundai (ULS) fixture will be played at the Pohang Steel Yard.

PHG vs ULS Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Pohang Steelers vs Ulsan Hyundai Korean K-League Dream11 Team

Korean K-League 2020 PHG vs ULS Dream 11 Captain: Pinto Junior

Korean K-League 2020 PHG vs ULS Dream 11 Vice Captain: Y Bit-Gram

Korean K-League 2020 PHG vs ULS Dream 11 Goalkeeper: J Hyun-woo

Korean K-League 2020 PHG vs ULS Dream 11 Defenders: K Tae-Hwan (Price 9) and D Bulthuis, H Chang-Rae (Price 8.5) and K Yong-Hwan

Korean K-League 2020 PHG vs ULS Dream 11 Midfielders: Y Bit-Gram, A Palocevic, L Seung-Mo

Korean K-League 2020 PHG vs ULS Dream 11 Strikers: K Seung-Dae, J Jae-Wan, K Mu-Yeol

Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers Probable XI vs Ulsan Hyundai: F Pinto-Junior, S Iljutcenko , K In-Seong

Korean K-League 2020 Ulsan Hyundai Probable XI vs Pohang Steelers: Tae-Hwan, Jung Seong-Hyeon, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson; Won Doo-Jae, Yoon Bit-Gram; Lee Chung-Yong, Lee Sang-Heon, Kim In-Seong; Junior Negrao.