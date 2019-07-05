Phil Jagielka Returns to Sheffield United on a One-year Deal

London: Former England international defender Phil Jagielka has returned to Sheffield United after a 12-year spell with Everton.

The 36-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Bramall Lane ahead of the Blades' return to the Premier League.

Jagielka was United's vice-captain during their last top-flight campaign in 2006/07 and following relegation he left Sheffield to join Everton, for whom he made almost 400 appearances.

"He's got an obvious history with the club which is fantastic, but meeting up with him and seeing his desire makes me delighted to see Jags back at home," said United manager Chris Wilder.

"He's come to play, he knows he's got to earn his place, but I'm buzzing having spent time with him and seen the desire he's got to succeed at the back end of his career."

Jagielka, who won 40 England caps, announced last month his time at Everton had come to an end after featuring in only seven Premier League matches last season.