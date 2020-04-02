FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Philadelphia Union Has First MLS Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

An unknown Philadelphia Union player is the first Major League Soccer player to test positive for coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
New York: An unidentified Philadelphia Union player has become the first Major League Soccer player to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the club and league announced late Wednesday.

The 26-team North American league played only two weeks into its 2020 season before shutting down due to the pandemic outbreak.

The player feels well and is in good spirits after reporting mild symptoms, according to the Union.

No players or technical staff have been at the Union stadium or facility since March 12. No other club players or staff will be tested for the virus as the case fell beyond the 14-day window where team interactions with the player would have led to symptoms.

According to MLS medical guidance from health experts, the case poses no direct risk to fans, club players or staff or to the Union's most recent opponents, Los Angeles FC.

The Union opened with a 2-0 loss to Dallas and drew 3-3 at Los Angeles.

