Philippe Coutinho Wants to Come Back to Premier League, Says His Agent

Philippe Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has spoken about the Brazillian's desire to return to the Premier League just couple of seasons after he left Liverpool for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona reportedly paid 105 million pounds up front (plus add-ons) for Coutinho in 2018 after Neymar left the club for Paris-Saint Germain in 2017. Coutinho, however, failed to live up to the expectations and following an underwhelming first year, was loaned out to Bayern Munich in 2019.

"It's no secret he wants to come back to the Premier League," Joorabchian was quoted as saying by talkSPORT. "It's still very much open. There is a lot of genuine interest."

Joorabchian, however, conceded that it might take longer to strike a deal with a Premier League team considering Coutinho still has to play in the Champions League for Bayern in August. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dates of Europe's premier competition was pushed back.

"Because the Champions League will run until August 23, it will be difficult for players like Coutinho to make any commitments or moves pre that date," Joorabchian said.

"He has the Champions League at the moment, they have to qualify past Chelsea. And then he has got to play Barcelona, believe it or not.

"He loves playing in the Premier League, he is adored playing in the Premier League and that is one of his priorities. He is not at all against staying at Barcelona," he added.

Coutinho has attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League and an initial loan move could be on the cards for the 31-year-old playmaker, with an option to make the move permanent.