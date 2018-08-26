Pique Hits Out at La Liga Organisers After 'Lamentable' Valladolid Pitch

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique hit out at La Liga organisers after his team edged to victory over Valladolid on a "lamentable" pitch.The weekend action in Spain has been overshadowed by threats of a player strike over plans to stage matches in the United States, and Pique called on organisers to change their priorities."The game was affected by the state of the pitch," the 31-year-old told BeIN Sports Spain."Obviously, La Liga won't comment on the subject, but if we want to sell our product internationally, it would be good to first look at what's happening here."'We want to go to the United States, we want to take the players there'... And then, we see a pitch in a deplorable state."It's a shame, a big risk of injury to the players. It's not suitable for a football game. It is shameful. I hope the officials will sort it out because it was lamentable."Reigning champions Barcelona claimed their second straight win of the season as French winger Ousmane Dembele grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half.