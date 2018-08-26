English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pique Hits Out at La Liga Organisers After 'Lamentable' Valladolid Pitch
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique hit out at La Liga organisers after his team edged to victory over Valladolid on a "lamentable" pitch.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique hit out at La Liga organisers after his team edged to victory over Valladolid on a "lamentable" pitch.
The weekend action in Spain has been overshadowed by threats of a player strike over plans to stage matches in the United States, and Pique called on organisers to change their priorities.
"The game was affected by the state of the pitch," the 31-year-old told BeIN Sports Spain.
"Obviously, La Liga won't comment on the subject, but if we want to sell our product internationally, it would be good to first look at what's happening here.
"'We want to go to the United States, we want to take the players there'... And then, we see a pitch in a deplorable state.
"It's a shame, a big risk of injury to the players. It's not suitable for a football game. It is shameful. I hope the officials will sort it out because it was lamentable."
Reigning champions Barcelona claimed their second straight win of the season as French winger Ousmane Dembele grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half.
Also Watch
The weekend action in Spain has been overshadowed by threats of a player strike over plans to stage matches in the United States, and Pique called on organisers to change their priorities.
"The game was affected by the state of the pitch," the 31-year-old told BeIN Sports Spain.
"Obviously, La Liga won't comment on the subject, but if we want to sell our product internationally, it would be good to first look at what's happening here.
"'We want to go to the United States, we want to take the players there'... And then, we see a pitch in a deplorable state.
"It's a shame, a big risk of injury to the players. It's not suitable for a football game. It is shameful. I hope the officials will sort it out because it was lamentable."
Reigning champions Barcelona claimed their second straight win of the season as French winger Ousmane Dembele grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is the Bible of Geekville and Sheldon Cooper the God
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- This Raksha Bandhan, Let These Iconic On-screen Bollywood Siblings Guide You
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...