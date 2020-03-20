PK Banerjee Passes Away: Tributes Pour in for Indian Football Legend, AIFF Flag Kept Half-mast at Headquarters

Kolkata: Legendary footballer PK Banerjee died on Friday at a city hospital after battling a chest infection for a long time, family sources said. He was 83.

He was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of Medica Superspecialty Hospital for more than two weeks. Banerjee, who was admitted in the hospital on March 2, breathed his last at 12:40 PM, according to a family member.

A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning team, Banerjee is survived by two daughters -- Paula and Pixie.

The Asian Games gold medallist was suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart ailments.

The All India Football Federation also sent out a statement.

AIFF “condoles the death of former India Captain, Coach and Technical Director Pradip Kumar Banerjee, who was fondly referred to as PK Banerjee by his vast legion of fans.”

Mr. Praful Patel, the President of the All India Football Federation, in his message said: “It’s sad to hear that Pradip-da, one of India’s Greatest Footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

“He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian Football. Pradip-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” the AIFF President added.

Mr. Kushal Das, the General Secretary of the All India Football Federation said: “Mr. Pradip Kumar Banerjee will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May he Rest in Peace.”

“Post his retirement he scouted and coached a whole generation of Indian Footballers, both on the International, and domestic level. It’s a huge loss for Indian Football.”

As a mark of respect, the AIFF Flag is kept half-mast at the AIFF Headquarters -- the Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi.





My deepest condolences to family & loved ones of Shri PK Banerjee who passed away today after a prolonged illness.

His contribution to #Indianfootball is immense. He was not only a great player but also a great coach, motivator, administrator, communicator, etc RIP will miss u — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 20, 2020



I will always remember late Shri PK Banerjee da with whom I worked closely for two years during my stint with AIFF.

A great human being, I have a very fond memory of him and I still remember his call from Pakistan during a friendly series in 2005 where he had some issues. 1/2 — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 20, 2020



A Moynaguri born PK da becoming #IndianFootball legend. A versatile personality, media savvy, single handedly kept Indian football alive during 80s and 90s with his active all round work, which no one should forget. He will always stay in my memory. May his soul rest in peace.

— Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 20, 2020



PK Banerjee is no more. Rest in pride , our hero ! You served the game well, you served the country well! 🇮🇳 Forever in our hearts 💙 💙

— Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) March 20, 2020



The legend PK Banerjee is no more. He passed away at 208pm. He will forever remain immortal in the annals of Indian sport and was a very close relative. My mom who is 71 obviously wanted to go but can’t given the situation. These are real hard times. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 20, 2020



Legendary India footballer PK Banerjee passed away at 83 after battling prolonged illness. The 1962 Asian Games gold-medallist, whose best days as a striker coincided with Indian football's golden era, was suffering from respiratory problems. #PKBanerjee pic.twitter.com/qHYLsyq84J

— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 20, 2020



He wasn't just a player but also a prolific Coach! #PKBanerjee is no more with us. All those who got to see him play & train under him, are truly blessed. He was truly gifted. #AIFC wishes & prays that his family is strengthened. Rest in Peace, sir! #Legend #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/DCmTefVyyD

— Association of Indian Football Coaches (@theaifc) March 20, 2020



Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Legendary P.K.Banerjee. One of the greats of the Indian Football. His contribution towards #IndianFootball will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace. #PKBanerjee #RIP pic.twitter.com/8vFffM3YDx

— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 20, 2020





