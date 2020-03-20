English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

PK Banerjee Passes Away: Tributes Pour in for Indian Football Legend, AIFF Flag Kept Half-mast at Headquarters

PK Banerjee (Photo Credit: Twitter)

PK Banerjee (Photo Credit: Twitter)

PK Banerjee died, aged 83, sending the Indian football fraternity into mourning.

Share this:

Kolkata: Legendary footballer PK Banerjee died on Friday at a city hospital after battling a chest infection for a long time, family sources said. He was 83.

He was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of Medica Superspecialty Hospital for more than two weeks. Banerjee, who was admitted in the hospital on March 2, breathed his last at 12:40 PM, according to a family member.

A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning team, Banerjee is survived by two daughters -- Paula and Pixie.

The Asian Games gold medallist was suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart ailments.

The All India Football Federation also sent out a statement.

AIFF “condoles the death of former India Captain, Coach and Technical Director Pradip Kumar Banerjee, who was fondly referred to as PK Banerjee by his vast legion of fans.”

Mr. Praful Patel, the President of the All India Football Federation, in his message said: “It’s sad to hear that Pradip-da, one of India’s Greatest Footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

“He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian Football. Pradip-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” the AIFF President added.

Mr. Kushal Das, the General Secretary of the All India Football Federation said: “Mr. Pradip Kumar Banerjee will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May he Rest in Peace.”

“Post his retirement he scouted and coached a whole generation of Indian Footballers, both on the International, and domestic level. It’s a huge loss for Indian Football.”

As a mark of respect, the AIFF Flag is kept half-mast at the AIFF Headquarters -- the Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi.











(With inputs from IANS)

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.