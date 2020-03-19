English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

PK Banerjee Remains Very Critical, Continues Battle on Life Support

Photo of former India captain PK Banerjee being felicitated by PM Modi on the first day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi (Photo Credit: Twitter/Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore)

PK Banerjee is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Indian football legend PK Banerjee, who is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia, was once again given blood transfusion but his condition remained critical, hospital said on Thursday.

"Today blood transfusion has been done again. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition," Medica Superspecialty Hospital said in a statement.

"Team of treating doctors have briefed the family about his condition. The multidisciplinary team of consultants are closely watching his clinical condition and extending all possible support."

A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning team, Banerjee is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now.

The 83-year-old was hospitalised on February 7.

The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart ailments.

