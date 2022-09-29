PM Modi Says Sunil Chhetri's FIFA+ Docuseries Will Boost Popularity of Sport in India

Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, shared his jubilation regarding Sunil Chhetri’s latest milestone as FIFA’s streaming platform has released a new three-part docuseries chronicling the life of India’s ‘Captain Fantastic’.

The Indian premier’s post on Twitter read “Well done Sunil Chhetri! This will certainly boost football’s popularity in India. @chetrisunil11″.

Chhetri is the third highest international goalscorer among active players with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of the man from Secundrabad.

What is even more noteworthy is the fact that Chhetri, who is on par with Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas on the all-time leading goalscorers tally in the men’s international game with 84 goals for the nation is only behind the likes of legendary names such as Ronaldo, Ali Daei, Lionel Messi and Mokhtar Dahari.

Chhetri recently completed his collection of silverware with his Bengaluru FC team clinching the Durand Cup and has been a long-standing fixture in the Indian football setup.

He has spearheaded the Indian attack ever since his debut for the senior team back in the year 2005.

He is also known for his humanitarian pursuits and recently warmed the hearts of millions of fans by inviting the famous East Bengal SC fan, Jamuna Das, popularly known as ‘Lozenge Mashi’ to sit down with his BFC team.

Chhetri shares a special bond with the super fan who has been to every game in her hometown playfield and is known for handing out sweets to players.

