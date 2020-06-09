POL vs ADM Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Austrian League 2019-20, St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

St Polten FC will go up against Admira Wacker FC in the Austrian Bundesliga on June 9. The match is scheduled to be hosted at the NV Arena on Tuesday. The Austrian League 2019-20 POL vs ADM clash is scheduled to kick-off time at 10 pm IST.

Both the teams are struggling to perform well in the league. While St Polten are currently at the fourth spot in the Austrian league standings, FC Admira are at the sixth standing on the league table.

Players Menig, Starkl, Thoelke and Vorsager will not be able to play for Admira today due to their current injuries.

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker Dream11 Prediction: POL vs ADM Dream11 Team

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker, POL vs ADM Dream11 Captain: Cory Burke

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker, POL vs ADM Dream11 Vice captain: Kofi Schulz

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker, POL vs ADM Dream11 Goalkeeper: Andreas Leitner

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker, POL vs ADM Dream11 Striker: Erwin Hoffer, Sinan Bakis, Cory Burke

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker, POL vs ADM Dream11 Defender: Jonathan Scherzer, Kofi Schulz, Christoph Klarer

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Admira Wacker, POL vs ADM Dream11 Midfielder: Marco Kadlec, Markus Lackner, Robert Ljubicic, Daniel Luxbacher

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Probable Lineup Vs Admira Wacker: Christoph Riegler, Luan, Luca Meisl, Sandro Ingolitsch, Daniel Drescher, Daniel Luxbacher, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Robert Ljubicic, Nicolas Meister, Cory Burke, Issiaka Ouédraogo

Austrian League 2019-20 Admira Wacker Probable Lineup Vs St. Polten: Andreas Leitner, Mario Pavelic, Sebastian Bauer, Christian Schosswendter, Jonathan Scherzer, Emanuel Aiwu, Markus Lackner, Kolja Pusch, Sinan Bakis, Markus Pink, Erwin Hoffer