POL vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Austrian League 2019-20, St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The top performing team in the ongoing Austrian Bundesliga League 2019-20 will square off on June 6, Saturday. The Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten vs Austria Wien will be played at the NV Arena. St. Polten kept a clean sheet in their last outing with a thumping 5-0 win over Swarovski Tirol, who are sitting in the relegation zone. St. Polen are third on the points table. The side have emerged victorious on four occasions and their total points stands at 11.On the other hand, Austria Wien are the league leaders and they are ruling the chart with 15 points. Austria Wien defeated Admira in the previous week. After the final whistle, the score was 1-0. The Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten vs Austria Wien will kick off at 8:30 pm.

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Dream11 Prediction: POL vs AUS Dream11 Team

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Dream11 Captain: Christoph Monschein

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Dream11 Vice captain: Dominik Fitz

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Dream11 Goalkeeper: Christoph Riegler

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Dream11 Striker: Christoph Monschein, Dominik Fitz, Cory Burke

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Dream11 Defender: Erik Palmer-Brown, Florian Klein, Michael Madl, Christoph Maraschino

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Vs Austria Wien Dream11 Midfielder: Daniel Luxbacher, Christoph Messerer, Alexander Grunwald

Austrian League 2019-20 St. Polten Probable Lineup Vs Austria Wien: Christoph Riegler, Luan, Luca Meisl, Sandro Ingolitsch, Daniel Drescher, Daniel Luxbacher, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Robert Ljubicic, Nicolas Meister, Cory Burke, Issiaka Ouédraogo

Austrian League 2019-20 Austria Wien Probable Lineup Vs St. Polten: Ivan Lucic, Johannes Handl, Erik Palmer-Brown, Miachel Madl, Andreas Poulsen, Stephan Zwierschitz, James Jeggo, Thomas Ebner, P Wimmer, Christoph Monschein, Maximilian Sax