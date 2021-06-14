POL vs SLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Poland and Slovakia: Poland will play host to Slovakia in their UEFA European Championship 2020 tournament opener on Monday night at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. Poland are the favourites in Group E to reach the next stage of the event behind a new-look Spain. Sweden, which will kick-start their Euro campaign on Tuesday, are also placed in Group E. On Monday night, Poland will look to collect all three points against Slovakia as it could be proven decisive in the end.

On the other hand, Slovakia are the underdogs of this Group. However, they are very much capable of upsetting European giants on their day. They are coming into this game after playing a 0-0 draw against Austria.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match between Poland and Slovakia; here is everything you need to know:

POL vs SLO Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the POL vs SLO match in India

POL vs SLO Live Streaming

The match between POL vs SLO is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

POL vs SLO Match Details

The match between POL vs SLO will be played on Monday, June 14, at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

POL vs SLO Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Ondrej Duda

POL vs SLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Kamil Piatkowski, Tomas Hubocan and Milan Skriniar

Midfielders: Juraj Kucka, Robert Mak, Marek Hamsik, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Piotr Zielinski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski and Ondrej Duda

Poland vs Slovakia probable XI:

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Piatkowski, Kamil Glik, Pawel Dawidowicz, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Przemysław Frankowski, Jakub Moder, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski; Jakub Swierczok, Robert Lewandowski.

Slovakia Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka; Tomas Hubocan, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Peter Pekarik; Jakub Hromada, Juraj Kucka; Robert Mak, Marek Hamsik, Lukas Haraslin; Ondrej Duda.

