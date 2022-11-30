Poland vs Argentina Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Poland and Argentina will face off in a crucial Group C encounter on Thursday. The race to qualify for the last 16 is set to go right down to the wire as all four teams of this group can still make it to the knockout rounds. However, La Albiceleste will be the favourites against Poland.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina were clinical against a good Mexico team in their last match and will fancy their chances against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side will be vary of giving Messi too much time and space on the edge of the box.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner capitalised on even the slightest of mistakes of Mexico’s defence on Sunday. Moreover, Poland are at the top of the group and will be aiming to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Although even a draw will be suffice for Poland, they would like a victory against Argentina.

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Argentina, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Poland and Argentina be played?

The match between Poland and Argentina will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the match between Poland and Argentina be played?

The match between Poland and Argentina will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will the match between Poland and Argentina begin?

The match between Poland and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Poland and Argentina?

The match between Poland and Argentina will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Poland and Argentina?

The match between Poland and Argentina will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Poland vs Argentina Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Suggested Playing XI for Poland vs Argentina Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Emiliano Martinez

DEF: Nicolas Otamendi, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Nahuel Molina

MID: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Grzegorz Krychowiak

ST: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik

Poland Probable Starting Line-up: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Argentina Probable Starting Line-up: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria

