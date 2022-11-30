Poland vs Argentina Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Argentina suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Albiceleste scripted a prompt comeback in the very next game to get the better of Mexico by two goals to nil. Argentina will now be aiming to beat Poland and secure their berth in the round of 16. The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played on Thursday at Stadium 974. After claiming three points so far, Argentina currently find themselves in the second spot in Group C.

Meanwhile, Poland will look to carry forward their unbeaten run when they will be in action against Argentina. A draw on Thursday will be enough for Robert Lewandowski’s men to qualify for the next round.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will take place on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Poland vs Argentina match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Poland vs Argentina Possible Starting XI:

Poland predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Gregorz Krychowiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez

