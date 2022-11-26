Poland vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 26

Saudi Arabia are on cloud nine after defeating Argentina in their initial game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. They were trailing the Copa America champions in the first half but a splendid performance ensured that they won the game 2-1.

Saudi Arabia had to encounter wave after wave of attack but held on to the lead. Mohammed Alowais had one of his best games to date and Yasser Alshahrani put his body on the line, having to leave the field due to a clash with his goalkeeper.

Saudi Arabia leads the group at this point, and they would be hoping for a similar result against Poland. The Polish team came up against Mexico and had a glorious attempt to seal the match via a Robert Lewandowski penalty, but Guillermo Ochoa was up to the task once again, keeping his side in the game.

With Argentina and Mexico being the other two teams in Group C, this could be a pivotal encounter to decide who qualifies for the next round.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Poland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Salem Aldawsari

Suggested Playing XI for Poland vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Mohammed Alowais

DEF: Hassan Altambakti, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Ali Albulayhi

MID: Salem Aldawsari, Jakub Kaminski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Feras Albrikan

ST: Robert Lewandowski, Saleh Alshehri

Poland predicted starting XI: Szczesny; Zalewski, Kiwior, Glik, Bednarek, Cash, Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Milik

Saudi Arabia predicted starting XI: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Boleahi, Al Tambakti, Abdulhamid, Al Malki, Kanno, Al-Abed, Al Dawsari, Al-Shehiri, Al Buraikan

