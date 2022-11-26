Poland vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup Match Live

Poland and Saudi Arabia will face-off in an exciting Group C fixture on Saturday. Saudi Arabia are coming into this match after registering a sensational win against Argentina in their last match. The upbeat Green Falcons will be raring to go against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. Saudi Arabia will be harbouring ambitions of progressing to the round of 16 and will certainly believe that they can defeat Poland.

Czesław Michniewicz’s side played out a draw against Mexico on Tuesday after Lewandowski missed out from the spot. This is a must-win game for Poland as they will have to collect maximum points to bolster their round of 16 chances. Look out for a more aggressive Poland side which will surely have specific plans for both Salem-Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia be played?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia begin?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Poland Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Matty Cash; Sebastian Szymanski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik

Saudi Arabia Probable Starting Line-up: Mohammed Al-Owais; Mohammed Al-Burayk, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid; Abdulellah Al Malki, Mohamed Kanno, Nawaf Al-Abed; Salem-Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al Buraikan

