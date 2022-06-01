Poland vs Wales Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League is scheduled to kick off on June 1 as Poland and Wales will take on each other in the inaugural match. The match between Poland and Wales will take place at the Wroclaw Stadium.

Poland and Wales are placed in Group A4 along with European heavyweights Belgium and Netherlands.

Wales will host Scotland or Ukraine in a World Cup play-off final on Sunday (June 5). And as a result of it, Wales manager Robert Page decided to rest several players such as skipper Gareth Bale.

It is also worth mentioning that the 32-year-old attacker has played just 20 minutes for his club Real Madrid since Wales played their last match in March.

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Wales, here is all you need to know:

When will the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Wales be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Wales will take place on June 1, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Poland vs Wales be played?

The match between Poland and Wales will be played at the Wroclaw Stadium.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Poland vs Wales begin?

The match between Poland and Wales will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Poland vs Wales match?

Poland vs Wales match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Wales match?

Poland vs Wales match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Poland vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

Poland Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamil Grabara, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kami Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jacek Goralski, Mateusz Klich, Poiotr Zielinski, Adam Buksa, Robert Lewandowski

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Connor Roberts, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

