'Political Ban' is Reason Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Poor FIFA World Cup Show

The FIFA World Cup 2022 turned out to be a disastrous outing for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker managed to find the back of the net just once during the Qatar World Cup. The former Manchester United striker even failed to feature in the playing XI in the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo failed to do anything impactful at the showpiece event as Portugal crashed out of the FIFA World Cup in the quarter-finals. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now opened up on Ronaldo’s miserable performance. Erdogan believes that Ronaldo was dropped because of political reasons. The Turkish leader feels that Ronaldo will now move to Saudi Arabia to pursue his club football career.

“They have wasted Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they have imposed a political ban on him. Sending a footballer like Ronaldo to the pitch with just 30 minutes remaining to the match ruined his psychology and took away his energy. Ronaldo is someone who stands for the Palestinian cause. According to the information I have received, Ronaldo is now going to Saudi Arabia,” Erdogan reportedly said at a youth event in the eastern Erzurum province.

Ronaldo scored his solitary goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 during Portugal’s opening encounter against Ghana. The former Real Madrid striker successfully converted from the spot in the 65th minute as Portugal clinched a thrilling 3-2 win over the African side. The goal also helped Ronaldo in becoming the first male footballer to score in five different FIFA World Cup editions. Ronaldo had scored his first FIFA World Cup goal in 2006 during a match against Iran. And with this he had also become the youngest goal scorer for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup.

In the Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo came on the field as a substitute in the remaining two group matches.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner now has eight goals and two assists in the FIFA World Cup.

The situation has not been much different in club football for the 37-year-old. Ronaldo left Manchester United after his contract was mutually terminated ahead of the FIFA World Cup opening fixture last month. Ronaldo, during his second stint with the Red Devils, scored 27 goals after playing 54 games.

