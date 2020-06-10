POR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Portimonense vs Benfica Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Wednesday night fixture of the Portuguese League will see Portimonense FC playing against Benfica. The Primeira Liga series resumed earlier last week after a two month hiatus due to the spread of novel coronavirus. The top-placed Benfica will be clashing against Portimonense, who are sitting in the relegation zone. While Benfica have 60 points so far, with 3 losses, Portimonense are struggling with just 19 points in their kitty. They have managed to win just three matches in the entire season.

Surprisingly, while Benfica’s post-return game hasn’t been strong with a draw in their last outing, Portimonense managed to win the only match they have placed post the football league resumed.

POR vs BEN Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Portimonense vs Benfica Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Captain: Carlos Vinicius

Vice Captain: Pizzi

Goalkeeper: Shuichi Gonda

Defenders: Ruben Gias, Alejandro Grimaldo, Henrique Custodio, Andre Magalhaes Almeida

Midfielders: Pizzi, Adel Taarabt, Lucas Fernandes, Aylton Boa-Morte

Strikers: Carlos Vinicius, Bruno Tabata

Portemonense Probable XI vs Benfica: Shuichi Gonda, Lucas Possignolo, Henrique Custodio, Emmanuel Hackman, Dener Gomes, Junior Tavares, Lucas Fernandes, Jackson Martinez, Bruno Tabata, Aylton Boa-Morte, Romulo Machado

Benfica Probable XI vs Portemonense: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Jardel Vieira, Ruben Dias, Alejandro Grimaldo, Andre Magalhaes Almeida, Adel Taarabt, Gabriel Pires, Julian Weigl, Carlos Vinicius, Rafa Silva, Pizzi