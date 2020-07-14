POR vs BOA Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Portimonense vs Boavista Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Another match in the ongoing Portuguese League 2020 will see two of the poor performing sides fighting against each other to score a win. Portimonense (POR) will be hosting Boavista (BOA) for a tough clash on Tuesday. The Portimonense vs Boavista outing will take place at Estadio Municipal de Portimao tonight on July 14. The Portuguese League POR vs BOA match is scheduled to begin at 11.30pm IST.

The host, Portimonense are struggling at the second-last position, placed at the 17th standing in the Portuguese League table, scoring 27 points in 31 matches with just five victories so far. The team lost their last fixture against Rio Ave, scheduled last Thursday, by 1-2.

The away team, Boavista, on the other hand, stand at the 12th position in the league table. With a score of 38 points in 31 matches, the team have won eight matches in the entire league. They lost their last outing against Maritimo by 0-1.

POR vs BOA Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Portimonense vs Boavista Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League POR vs BOA Dream 11 Prediction, Portimonense vs Boavista Captain: B Tabata

Portuguese League POR vs BOA Dream 11 Prediction, Portimonense vs Boavista Vice Captain: A Boa-Morte

Portuguese League POR vs BOA Dream 11 Prediction, Portimonense vs Boavista Goalkeeper: S Gonda

Portuguese League POR vs BOA Dream 11 Prediction, Portimonense vs Boavista Defenders: W Rocha, F Cande, E Hackman, L Possignolo

Portuguese League POR vs BOA Dream 11 Prediction, Portimonense vs Boavista Midfielders: A Boa-Morte, L Fernandes; G Sauer, A Bueno

Portuguese League POR vs BOA Dream 11 Prediction, Portimonense vs Boavista Strikers: C Moreira, B Tabata

Portuguese League POR vs BOA, Portimonense Probable XI vs Boavista: S Gonda; F Cande, L Possignolo, Willyan Rocha, E Hackman; J Tavares, Romulo, L Fernandes; A Boa-Morte, Ricardo Vaz, B Tabata

Portuguese League POR vs BOA, Boavista Probable XI vs Portimonense: H Leite; Carraca, G Dulanto, Lucas, Marlon; N Obiora, Y Ackah; G Sauer, A Bueno, Mateus; C Moreira