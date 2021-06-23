POR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and France: In the final clash of the ‘Group of Death’, Portugal face France in the last round match of the UEFA European Championships on Thursday. The clash will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. The last time the two sides met in Euros was the 2016 finals in which Portugal pipped France in extra time to win their maiden Euros trophy. Revenge is on the cards for the French, however, since it is the last match of the group stages, a win is a must for either side. While Germany thrashed the Cristiano Ronaldo led side 4-2 and finally picked up three points, France were held by Hungary in a 1-1 draw.

A win is required for either side as Germany will be looking to capture three more points against Hungary. At the present moment, France are on top with 4 points, Germany on second with 3, Portugal with 3 and Hungary with 1. It will be an exciting clash to witness the final Group F match revive the 2016 Euros finals.

POR vs FRA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the POR vs FRA match in India

POR vs FRA Live Streaming

The match between POR vs FRA is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

POR vs FRA Match Details

The match between POR vs FRA will be played on Thursday, June 24, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

POR vs FRA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Paul Pogba

POR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Lucas Hernandes, Raphael Varane, Ruben Dias, Raphael Gurrerio

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, NGolo Kante

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann

Portugal vs France probable XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerrerio, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

France Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Lucas Hernandes, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard, Adrien Rabiot, NGolo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

