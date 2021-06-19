POR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Germany: After cruising through a 3-0 win against Hungary in their opening match, Portugal will now face giants Germany on Saturday. The match between Portugal and Germany will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich at 21:30 PM (IST). The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side emerged victorious against Hungary after the Hungarians let their guard down late in the 83rd minute of the clash. That was when Portugal pounced and scored three goals in a span of seven minutes, including a brace by Ronaldo.

Germany, on the other hand, lost to France via an own goal by defender Mats Hummels. However, coach Joachim Low will have to make some major changes as their attack proved to be impotent against the 2018 World Cup champions, despite the chances being given. While Portugal ride on confidence, Germany will have to recover from their loss in order to fight for a spot in the top two.

POR vs GER Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the POR vs GER match in India

POR vs GER Live Streaming

The match between POR vs GER is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

POR vs GER Match Details

The match between POR vs GER will be played on Saturday, June 19, at Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will start at 21:30 PM (IST).

POR vs GER Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

POR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva

Portugal vs Germany probable XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patrício (GK), Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Sanches, Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Germany Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Gosens, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here